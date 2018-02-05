Robert E. “Bob” Nelson, 51, Sauk Rapids

February 10, 1966 - January 31, 2018

bob Nelson loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert E. “Bob” Nelson, 51, of Sauk Rapids will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 as a result of a heart attack. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bob was born on February 10, 1966 in Cambridge, Minnesota to Robert and Joan (Jenison) Nelson. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1984; where he played many sports and had fond memories of being the quarterback. He married LeeAnn Tomczik on September 14, 1991 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. He lived in Sauk Rapids all of his married life and was employed as an over the road driver for J&T Express.

Bob will be known for his love of fixing things and keeping his automobiles clean and shiny. He treasured spending time with his family and his beloved neighbor dog “Dixie.” He will be remembered for his love of his wife and daughters, quick wit, and fun loving sense of humor.

Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, LeeAnn; daughters, Taylor Nelson (fiancé Samuel Ellis) of Menomonee Falls, WI; Erin Nelson at home; and sister, Lori Nelson of Woodbury.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Trauma Center and Cardiac Care Unit for their professionalism and compassion.