Robert Clinton Pederson, 69, St. Joseph

October 8, 1952 - August 22, 2022

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Robert Clinton Pederson age 69 of St. Joseph, MN. He died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Chad Peterson of Bethlehem Lutheran Church will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church.

Robert (Bob) was born on October 8, 1952 in Adrian, MN the son of Donald C. and Maurine R. (Fowler) Pederson. He was raised and attended school in Paynesville graduating with the class of 1970. Bob worked for his parent’s business “Pederson’s Unlimited” making hocky jersey’s. He was honored to have been a part of making jerseys for the Minnesota North Stars, the 1984 U.S.A. Hockey team, the University of Minnesota and many other teams nationwide.

Bob met his wife Janet Greenwalt in 1980. They were best friends for 10 years and got married at Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud on December 15, 1990. They have since lived at the same home in St. Joseph, MN. This is where they raised their three wonderful children. In 2015 he accepted the role as a Program Director for the Boy Scout of America. Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by; his brother Gordon Pederson, his father Donald Pederson, and his mother Maurine Pederson.

He is survived by; his wife Janet; three children, Shelby (Trevor) Ford, Dylan Pederson, and Caitlyn (Grant) Dullinger; three grandchildren, Parker and Peyton Ford, and Kinley Dullinger, and many friends/family.