Robert C. Skillingstad, 94, Sauk Rapids

September 6, 1930 - January 3, 2025

Robert (Bob) C. Skillingstad passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A funeral service will be held at the Benson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will be officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Bob Skillingstad was born September 6th, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN to Marvin and Ruth (Hassler) Skillingstad. He married Leona Schmidtbauer on April 7th, 1956 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. He served in the US Navy as a radioman from 1949 to 1951 and the Korean war called him back to the US Navy from 1952 to 1954 because they needed radiomen. He served on the USS Kearsarge. Bob was employed by the Great Northern Railroad from 1949 until his retirement in 1993.

Bob was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, lifetime member of St. Cloud VFW Post 428, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622, Waite Park Legion Post 428, Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992 and Sports Incorporated for over 40 years. Bob and Leona wintered in Mesa, Arizona for 7 years where he did most of his golfing. Bob’s most enjoyment came from his family, especially his grandchildren and watching every sports event he could with his friends. He also loved playing poker with his family and friends and going to the casino. He enjoyed coffee at 8:00 AM with his friends at Coborn’s in Sauk Rapids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Delmar, Raymond, Francis, and Jerome.

Bob is survived by his wife, Leona of Sauk Rapids; son, Tim (Tami) of Atlanta, GA, daughters, Deb Streeter of Sauk Rapids, Cynthia Reid of Foley, Jane (Joe) Warnert of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Adam and Travis Skillingstad, Anthony and Mitchel Reid, and Joey Streeter; and great-grandchildren, Leah, Calvin, and Betty.