Robert “Bob” W. Kugler, 95, St. Cloud

October 3, 1923 - December 26, 2018

Robert “Bob” Wesley Kugler, age 95, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bob was born October 3, 1923 in Minneapolis, MN to Wesley L. And Mavis L. (Harvey) Kugler. He served in the US Navy from 1942 – 1946. Bob married Lila Mae White on April 30, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949. Bob was in the turkey farming and hatchery management business for 40 years. He was a member of North Star Lodge #23 AF and AM, Osman Shrine and First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include daughters, Susan (Scott) Ebersole of Sartell, MN; Pamela Prindle of Brooklyn Park, MN; and Debra (Rob) Newcomb of Asheville, NC; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Eleanor Hutchinson of Mankato, MN; Phyllis Paulsen of Hutchinson, MN and special friend Jewell Paulson of Sartell, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lila, son, Douglas, son-in-law, Dennis Prindle and brother, John “Bud” Kugler.

Memorials are preferred to Shriners Hospital for Children or First United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to sincerely thank St. Croix Hospice, St. Cloud Comfort Care, VA Medical Team with Dr. Krueger, and Country Manor Villas for wonderful family support and care of Bob.