Robert “Bob” Smith, 75, Albany

January 3, 1947 – November 1, 2022

Robert David Smith (Bob), 75 years young, passed away on November 1, 2022, at the St. Cloud hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

The service for Robert will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 19th with visitation preceding it from 10:30-11 at Chippewa Lutheran Church in Brandon, MN. Lunch at the church will follow the service at the cemetery. Cremation arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Bob was born on January 3rd, 1947 to parents Robert Clarence Smith and Marie Hilda (Kalande) Smith. Bob was an only child, born in Minneapolis, and later moved to the Soderville area. Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served on board the aircraft carrier called the USS Bon Homme Richard off the coast of Vietnam.

When Bob returned from active duty, he met the love of his life, Diane Bartnick. They soon married and made their home in Wyoming, MN. They had two children, Dave and Sheila. They later moved to Brandon and finally to their current home in Albany. Bob was an avid fisherman, loved old cars, and was called “Bondo Bobbie” because of his auto body skills. He was a very hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever possible. In his retirement years, he and Diane enjoyed several winters in Florida where he had many great friends. He also enjoyed going to car shows to show his restored 1959 Ford F100 pickup. He always picked up others with his smile and his jokes and witty personality, even joking with the staff at the hospital in his last days.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane, of 54 years, his son Dave (Dawn), daughter Sheila; grandchildren Ryan (Maria), Chase (Kylie), and Cameron; great-grandchildren Rowan, Ethan, Abby, Tim, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt, and uncles, and his granddaughter, Alanah.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.