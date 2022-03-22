Robert “Bob” Rothstein, 88, Cold Spring

December 23, 1933 - March 20, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Robert “Bob” Rothstein age 88, who died Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the church narthex.

Bob was born on December 23, 1933, in Windom, MN to Clem and Victoria (Kotowski) Rothstein. He married Donna Schreifels on May 9, 1964, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He worked for Cold Spring Granite most of his adult life. Bob loved farming, bowling, woodworking, fishing, hunting, kayaking, and making maple syrup with the neighbors. Bob enjoyed a good martini and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, John (Lynn), Paul (Paula), Mike (Rochelle), Cathy (Tom Hoegh), Stacy, Tim (Sarah), and Dan; sister, Mary (Alquin) Kuechle; sister-in-law, Kathleen Rothstein; and 12 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark; brothers, Ken, Ronald, and David.