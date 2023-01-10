Robert “Bob” O. Leaders, 89, Clear Lake

February 10, 1933 - January 9, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Robert O. Leaders, 89 of Clear Lake who passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. Rev. Jeff Sackett will officiate and burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Ottertail. Visitation will be 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Leaders’ Clear Lake Airport; fly-ins welcome. Military honors will be at 4:15 p.m. on Friday evening at the airport, followed by the Missing Man Formation Fly-Over at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue after 10:00 a.m. at the church in Sartell on Saturday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Robert Otto Leaders was born on February 10, 1933, in Ottertail to Otto and Edna (Hartman) Leaders. He married Diane Maurer on September 8, 1967, in St. Cloud. Bob served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper. He obtained his pilot’s license and attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. Bob then obtained an aircraft and power plant license. He worked for and managed the St. Cloud Airport for many years. In 1969 he purchased a farm and built an airfield, which became Leaders Flying Service. He was inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame in 2018. He had many other hobbies in addition to his love for his work, such as pheasant hunting and deer hunting. Bob loved to collect old cars, tractors, and planes and could never pass up a good deal, especially at an auction. He enjoyed farming and bird watching, and he cherished “shop talk” with his customers. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. Bob will be remembered for being a humble, honest, and generous man. “If Bob Leaders can’t fix it or fly it…forget it.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane of Clear Lake; children, Heidi (Harlon) Hendrick of Spearfish, SD, Dena Leaders of Owatonna, Nicole (Eric) Oftedahl of Sartell, Kerry (Mike) Pietrini of Maple Grove, Clark Leaders of Plymouth, Ryan (Becky) Leaders of Clear Lake, Kurt Leaders of Clear Lake, Suzette (Noah) Spanier of Park Rapids, and Chase (Nicolette) Leaders of Clear Lake; 15 grandchildren; and sister, Betty Menze of Fergus Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tiffany in 2020; and sister, Elaine Lundgren.