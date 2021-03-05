Robert “Bob” K. Lien, 65, Sartell

April 26, 1955 - March 2, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, March 8 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” K. Lien who passed away at his home in Sartell surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Private family burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township.

Bob was born on April 26, 1955 in St. Cloud to Norman and Agnes (Henter) Lien. He was a Certified Gemologist and Appraiser. Bob started as a watchmaker and then owned and operated Roberts Fine Jewelry in St. Cloud for 38 years. He was a member of Unity Spiritual Church in Sartell. Bob was an active member of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce and was known as “King of Bling”, and was involved in Downtown Councils and Committees in St. Cloud. Bob enjoyed fishing, camping at Mission Lake with friends, singing, playing guitar, deer hunting, and was an excellent cook. Most people will remember him by his compassionate, joking, and charismatic personality. He was a very personable man who was well known in the community. Most importantly, Bob was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his fiancé, Sue Adams of Sartell; children, Benjamin (Danielle) Lien of Rogers, and Megan Lien of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Kodi and Colt Lien; siblings, Mary Ann (Rich) Klinger of Omaha, NE, Peggy (Dick) Turch of Sauk Rapids, and Carl Lien (Denise Segler) of Merrifield; sister-in-law, Kathleen Lien of St. Cloud; and many precious friends that meant the world to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; niece, Kayla Lien; and sister-in-law, Anita Lien.