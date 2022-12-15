Robert “Bob” J. Kaeter, 89, Sauk Rapids

August 9, 1933 - December 12, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township for Robert Joseph Kaeter of rural Sauk Rapids, who passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Robert was born August 9, 1933 to George and Theresa (Kieke) Kaeter. He married Bonnie Pearson on February 13, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and together they raised four children. Bob was a lifetime dairy farmer, starting out without electricity and farming with horses. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was an East Central Energy Board Director for 40 years and the Duelm substation is dedicated to him. He was also a volunteer at the VA Hospital where he enjoyed visiting and driving the veterans. He received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for volunteer service from President Barack Obama in 2016. He was a 4-H leader and served on the Benton County Fair Board/Benton County Ag Society. Bob enjoyed time with his family, animals, nature, playing “golf” with friends, and collecting toy Farmall tractors.

Survivors include his children, Brad (Cindy) of Shoreview, Becky (Kerry) Lindgren of Staples, and Brent of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Brian, Megan, Nathan and Molly; and sister, Norlene Theisen of Marty. Bob is welcomed into heaven by his parents; wife, Bonnie; son, Brian David; siblings, Rosalia Lass, Della Stock, Donald Kaeter, and Daniel Kaeter; and brother-in-law, Bruce Pearson.

Happiness: Someone to love, something to do and something to hope for.