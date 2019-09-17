Robert “Bob” J. Gross, 72, Sauk Rapids

December 31, 1946 - September 14, 2019

Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” J. Gross who passed away suddenly after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Robert “Bob” J. Gross was born on December 31, 1946 in St. Cloud to Alfred and Genevieve (Korte) Gross. He attended Cathedral High School and went to college to receive an Associate’s Degree in Drafting. He married Mary Jane Misho on October 5, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Bob and his wife had three children and lived all of their lives in the St. Cloud area. He worked in sales for Multiple Concepts Interiors for several years and later started his own business in sales and flooring. Bob was also musically talented and was very artistic. He enjoyed golfing, sports, deep sea fishing in Florida, crossword puzzles, watching movies, and decorating his yard with Christmas lights during the holidays. Bob was smart, talented, and loving. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Sauk Rapids; children, Travis Gross of Hudson, WI, Nadine (Ryan Christensen) Gross of Minneapolis, and Melany (Wes) Baldwin of Kansas; sisters, Janice Gross, Diana (Dave) Denny, and Sue (Dale) Lucas; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.