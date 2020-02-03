Robert “Bob” G. Lage, 77, St. Cloud

July 30, 1943 - February 1, 2020

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Robert “Bob” G. Lage, age 77 of St. Cloud, who died unexpectedly surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bob is survived by his children, Caron Lage of St. Cloud, Mike (Michelle) Lage and Sarah and Jennifer of Sartell, Steve (Jennifer) Lage and Anna and Natalie of St. Cloud; brothers, James (Arlene) Lage of Decorah, IA, and Jerry (Charlene) Lage of Rice.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Eileen on January 26, 2020.