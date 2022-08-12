Robert “Bob” F. Henry, 70, Rice

February 19, 1952 - August 8, 2022

attachment-Robert Henry loading...

Robert “Bob” Henry passed away August 8, 2022, peacefully at home, at the age of 70. Robert Frank Henry was born February 19, 1952, to Maurice and Helen (Fleck) Henry in St. Cloud, MN. His love for farming started at a young age. He spent his youth working on his family farm and continued to do so throughout his high school years. From there he went on to be a machine operator for Hoffman Engineering, which is where he would stay until he retired. He loved farming and purchased a farm in Foreston, MN in his younger adult years, where he would stay until 2016. He enjoyed exploring different farm hobbies, from crops to livestock and flowers. He also loved tinkering with computers, going to auctions and buying junk, but his favorite thing to do was simply spend time at home. We will cherish our memories of his love for telling jokes, having dinners with his family, and watching him enjoy time with his grandchildren.

He spent the last 22 years of his life with his partner in crime, Pam Clark. Together they have 6 children: Jeri Beck, Joey Clark, Amanda Maras, Nicole Henry, Sara Henry, and Ben Henry. He is also survived by many grandchildren, whom he loved beyond measure. Bob wished for nothing more than for everyone to remember him with laughs, jokes, and a good choice of beer.

Cards and memorials can be sent to:

608 7th Ave SW

Rice, MN 56367