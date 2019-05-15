Robert “Bob” D. Trail, 76, Princeton

August 14, 1942 - May 12, 2019

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, for Robert “Bob” D. Trail who passed away peacefully at Fairview Northland Hospital on May 12, 2019. Family and friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Bob was born to the late Frank and Gunhild (Dahle) Trail in Dalbo, MN. For most of his working career, Bob was in construction as a concrete mason.

Bob enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, tinkering on cars, cooking and baking, gardening, and visiting with friends and family.

Bob is survived by his sons, Mike (Tammy) Trail, Tom (Lori) Trail, and Mark Trail; brothers, Richard (Shirley) Trail and Ronald (Terri) Trail; sister, Bev (Virgil) Dahlke; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bonnie Coffin, Betty Trail, Barbra Trail; and brother, Raymond (Debbie) Trail.