Robert “Bob” D. Johnson, 78, Princeton

Robert “Bob” D. Johnson, age 78 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 3, 2025, at the St. Cloud VA. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with a Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Robert Dean was born to Robert S. and Selyvia (Somers) Johnson on May 22, 1946, in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Battle Lake High School and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Bob was married to his sweetheart, Beverly Hanson, on March 28, 1970 in Princeton, and together they raised their family. He worked in assembly and maintenance for Cornelius Company for 41 years. Bob enjoyed woodworking, summers at the cabin, movies, watching Westerns, eating out for breakfast every morning at Merlin’s, and road trips with Bev. He found joy in the restoration of his father’s 1948 Ford pickup. Family came first in Bob’s life, and he particularly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his children, Jeff Johnson of Princeton, Lori Johnson of St. Cloud, and Shannon (Emilee) Johnson of Princeton; grandchildren, Grace, Sophie, Lauren, and Sterling; great-grandchildren, Louella, Fletcher, and Aurora; siblings, Arden “Ardie” Johnson of Kansas City, MO, Randy Johnson of Fergus Falls, and Terry (Kim) Johnson of Paynesville; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Beverly.