Robert “Bob” C. Welker, 58, Foley

February 8, 1964 - September 20, 2022

Memorial services will be at a later date for Robert “Bob” C. Welker, 58 of Foley, who passed away after a courageous battle against cancer, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Robert was born on February 8, 1964, in Golden Valley to Gary and Beverly (Allen) Welker. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1982 – 1985. Bob was united in marriage to Trisha Millner in 2000, and they had three children. They later divorced. He was truly a jack of all trades and worked various jobs as a service contractor throughout his life. Bob enjoyed boating, skiing and was always busy tinkering and fixing things. He was very patriotic and was proud of his service in the military.

Survivors include his sons, Alex Faber of Colorado, Mitchell of Clearwater, Grayson of Foley, and Destin of Sauk Rapids; father, Gary of Arkansas; stepfather, Tom Allen of Clearwater; and siblings, Michael, Ronald (Sarah) and Laurie (Alan) Gross, all of Clearwater. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Allen; and his grandparents.