Robert “Bob” Bruner, Sr., 87, Sauk Rapids

August 12, 1932 - October 13, 2019

Robert “Bob” Bruner, Sr. was born August 12, 1932 in Clear Lake to Peter Bruner, Sr. and Agnes Pesch. He married June Knettel and they later divorced. Bob married Erma Moulzolf Goltz on June 7, 1977 in Sioux Falls, SD. They divorced in 2012. He lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area most of his life and worked at Gold N Plump for 34 years, retiring in 1994. Bob was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and volunteered for Catholic Charities. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and building bird houses. Bob was kind, friendly, funny, and a jokester.

Survivors include his children, Robert (Debra), Susan Reinke, Steve (Yvonne), Michelle (Wayne) Johnson and Brian (Elise); sister, Patricia (Robert) Huschle; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; twelve brothers and sisters; and an infant grandchild, Shannon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” J. Bruner, Sr., age 87, who passed away Sunday at Mother of Mercy Care Center in Albany. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.