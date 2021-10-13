Robert “Bob” Brink, 84, Richmond

April 5, 1937 - October 9, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Robert “Bob” Brink, age 84, who died peacefully Saturday at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Richmond, MN, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home, 151 Oakwood Ave. SE, Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday morning at Peace Lutheran Church one hour prior to the service.

His battle with Alzheimer’s in the recent years showed his strength, courage, and continued fight in facing life challenges which has left an unforgettable impression on all of us.

Bob was born on April 5, 1937, in Platte, SD to John and Nancy (Westerhaus) Brink. Bob met the love of his life, Judy (Atkinson) in junior high school, it was love at first sight. He married Judy on August 29, 1957. Together they raised four boys, Kevin, Randy, Doug, and Rob.

Bob and Judy settled in Cold Spring in 1969 where Bob taught and coached at ROCORI High School for 32 years. Bob’s passion for kids, basketball, and cross country will be remembered by many. One of Bob’s many interests included his love of farming, raising black angus cattle.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; children, Kevin (Gladys), Randy (Linda), Doug (Peg), Rob (Crystal); 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.

The family would welcome letters containing memories, gratitude’s, or tributes to Bob. These will be shared among family, friends and saved for the grandchildren. Please send to basketballbobbrink@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Rocori Booster Club to support camp scholarships for all sports.