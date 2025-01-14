Robert “Bob” A. Wald, 80, Sartell

December 6, 1944 - January 13, 2025

attachment-Robert Wald loading...

Memorial Services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Robert “Bob” Wald, age 80, who passed away Monday, January 13, 2025 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Bob was born December 6, 1944 in Linton, ND to Anton and Rose (Senger) Wald. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Bob married Rena Marie Roy on October 19, 1974 in Windom. They moved to St. Cloud in 1974 and Bob worked at Fingerhut as a Cashiering Manager. Bob enjoyed driving, cooking, and attending baseball and hockey games. He was a super husband, dad, grandpa, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Rena of Sartell; sons, Jason (Julie) Wald of St. Cloud and Roy (Jenni) Wald of Sartell; grandchildren, Taylor, Erin, Kaden, Kendel, and Keagen; and brothers, Rodney Wald of Crystal, Leon (Carol) Wald of Billings, MT, and Kenneth (Bobi) Wald of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene (Bob) Word; and sister-in-law, Marcella Wald.