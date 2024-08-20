Robert B. Rittenour, 45, Princeton

January 18, 1979 - August 18, 2024

Robert Bruce Rittenour, 45, of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away on August 18, 2024, at home with his wife by his side. Rob was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called goblet cell adenocarcinoma in December 2022. He fought a courageous and admirable battle to the end.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the end of September 2024.

Rob was born on January 18, 1979, in Cambridge, MN, to Bruce and Gloria (Norling) Rittenour. He graduated from Princeton High School and went on to work at Brand Manufacturing for 24 years. Rob married his high school sweetheart, Lisa (Andresen) in 2002. They built a beautiful life together, along with their two children, Elizabeth and Tyler.

Some of Rob’s favorite things to do included hunting, fishing, bowling, and spending time with his friends and family.

Rob is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Elizabeth and Tyler; mother, Gloria Rittenour; sisters, Angela Rittenour and Shannon Gatewood; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Rittenour; mother-in-law, Nancy Andresen; niece, Mandy Gatewood, as well as aunts and uncles.