Robert A. Poepping, 58, St. Cloud

November 15, 1962 – April 3, 2021

Robert Alois Poepping, age 58, St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home in St. Cloud.

Due to COVID 19 a private family service will be held at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Robert was born November 15, 1962 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome R. and Rita J. (Bussmann) Poepping.

Survivors include his children, Austin Poepping of St. Augusta, MN; Nicole Poepping of Sartell, MN; Amanda (Jeremy) Steineman of St. Augusta, MN; Bobbi Jo Poepping of Denver, CO; significant other, Michelle Notch of Sartell, MN; siblings, James (Mary) Poepping of St. Cloud, MN; Brian Poepping of St. Cloud, MN; Beverly Delong of Sartell, MN; Sandy (Mike) Cruzen of Haworth, FL; Debra (Paul) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Pamela (Greg) Schultz of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Shannon (Mike) Anderson of Clear Lake, MN; and three grandchildren, Devin Dragich, Madisyn Hengel and Miles Poepping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Harris, brother, Gary Poepping, an infant brother, and granddaughter, Luci Jo Christensen.