Road Closures, Flight Delays Continue Due to Winter Storm

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of roads remain closed Thursday morning in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 23, Highway 30, Highway 14, Highway 75, Highway 59, Interstate 90 and many other roads are shut down.

You can get the latest road condition updates on the MnDOT website 511mn.org.

Stearns County Highway Department working hard to clear the drifts and snow from the roadway! Drifts are at least four feet in some areas.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says nearly 250 flights have been canceled so far Thursday morning. Many flights scheduled for take-off by late this morning and this afternoon are on-time.

