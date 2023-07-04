Fire Causes $200K Damage to River’s Edge Convention Center
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An early morning fire caused $200,000 in damage to the River's Edge Convention Center roof in downtown St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to the fire just after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday at 10 4th Avenue South.
A quick extinguishment by fire department personnel stopped further damage to the large structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says it's too soon to know how the fire might impact events scheduled at the River's Edge. He says they will know more on Wednesday.
