River Lakes Girls Hockey Coach Rand Roeske [PODCAST]

The River Lakes Stars upset Fergus Falls Tuesday night to advance to the Section 6A girls hockey championship. The Stars will take on Willmar Thursday night in Alexandria.

Head coach Rand Roeske joined WJON Wednesday to talk about the win over the Otters, some of the key moments of the season that led up to the section championship, the keys to beating Willmar Thursday and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.