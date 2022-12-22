Rita Teff, 100, Foley

June 4, 1922 - December 20, 2022

Rita Teff, age 100 of Foley, passed away December 20, 2022 at Sparrows Landing, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday.

Rita Amelia Teff was born June 4, 1922 in Rice, Minnesota to Herman and Anna (Martini) Rajkowski. She grew up in Rice and graduated from Cathedral High School. She married John Teff on April 4, 1944 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. After their marriage, the couple moved to Foley and farmed. Rita worked for Northwestern Bell in her early years. Rita's greatest passion was painting. She was a gifted artist and painted hundreds of paintings. She took painting lessons and later taught the art of painting to many students in the Foley area. She traveled extensively around the United States and Europe. She had many good friends and was blessed with a large family. Rita had a wonderful sense of humor and was a good listener. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: John 'Jack' (Mary), Penrose, CO; Charles 'Chuck' (Cathy), Garland, TX; Sheila (Geno) Landucci, St. Cloud; Julie (Rodney) Stay, Oak Park; Marianna Teff-Kuechle, Foley; Joseph (Judy) Clear Lake and Heidi (Leonard) Ehalt, Newark, TX as well as 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.