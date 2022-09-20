Rita Stiller, 89, Little Falls formerly of Swanville

December 22, 1932 - September 18, 2022

Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Father Joseph Backowski and Father Ron Dockendorff officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.