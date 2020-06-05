Rita Mary Chandler, 98, Waite Park

March 28, 1922 - June 5, 2020

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Rita Mary Chandler, age 98 a resident of Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park, MN. She died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the care center. The Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Monday at the church.

Rita was born on March 28, 1922 in St. Cloud MN, the daughter of Frank and Martha (Szafranski) Binczik. She grew up in St. Cloud where she graduated from high school. She moved to St. Paul, MN where she worked many years for Montgomery Wards Department Store. On November 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Herbert Chandler at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived in St. Paul for many years and Rita moved back to St. Cloud after Herbart died in 1983. This has been her home since that time.

She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marcella and Eugenia, and two brothers, Richard and Arnold.

She is survived by one sister Bernadette Brick and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mary Jo of St. Augustine’s Parish and St. Croix Hospice for all their loving care.