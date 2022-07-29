Rita M. LaBuda, 92, Waite Park

August 24, 1929 - July 28, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Rita M. LaBuda, 92 of Waite Park who died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in Waite Park. St. Joseph Parish prayers will be at 4:30 PM Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Rita was born August 24, 1929 in Cold Spring to George & Cecilia (Hansen) Kruchten. She married Emil R. LaBuda on December 27, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. Rita attended Cathedral High School while working part-time at Dan Marsh. She used to sew gun cases and life jackets while working at Stearns Manufacturing for 10 years. She worked in food service at Apollo High School for 26 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for many years, where she belonged to Christian Mothers. She also was a member of the Eagles 622 Women's Auxiliary.

Rita was a good cook and baker. She will always be remembered for her poppyseed cake, pecan pie, potato salad, and pierogis at the holidays. She loved decorating cakes for several occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, and birthday cakes. Rita loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards and bingo, puzzles, dancing, and watching the MN Twins and MN Vikings.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Rob) Woitas of Coon Rapids; Carol (Peter) Weis of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Katlyn (Mitchell) Anderson, Joseph Weis, and Rachel Weis, sisters, Rose Mary Rarick, Lucille Cords both of Waite Park, and Imelda Galama of Oklahoma, brother, Alban of California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil in 2018, sisters, Marcella & Bernadette and brothers, Richard, Gilbert, Leo, Alois, Joseph, Donald, and Walter.