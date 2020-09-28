Rita Evans, 86, Albany

May 30, 1934 – September 26,2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rita Evans, age 86 of Albany, will be private. Burial will be in the St. Johns Abbey Cemetery. A video of the mass will be uploaded to the Church of St. Benedict in Avon’s youtube page later in the week. Rita died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rita was born May 30, 1934 in LeCenter to William and Katherine (Kehoe) Flaherty. She graduated from LeCenter High School and the St. Mary’s nursing program through the College of St. Catherine. She married Robley B. Evans on December 29, 1956 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in LeCenter. With faith and love they raised their four children. Rita worked as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center. After her children entered school, she was the school nurse for the Albany School District. Her last position was as a nurse at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care. She retired from nursing in 1990 and Rita and Robley traveled to Arizona for the winters. Rita was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers and she was a volunteer with the Albany Hospital Hospice program.

Rita is survived by her children, Robley (Joan) Evans, Mendota Heights; Bill (Carol) Evans, St. Louis, MO; Mary Kay (Phil) Sinner, Renville; 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Geralyn Nathe-Evans, St. Cloud; her brothers and sister, Jack (Pat) Flaherty, Cottage Grove; Ann Flaherty-Holle, Oceanside, CA; Dave Flaherty, Jackson, NJ; Ed (Mary) Flaherty, Iowa City, IA; and Dan (Donna) Flaherty, Cohasset, MN

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robley in 2010, her son, Dave Evans in 2014, and her brothers and sisters, Bill Flaherty, Mike Flaherty, Jerry Flaherty, Maureen Flaherty and infant sister, Bernadette Flaherty.

Rita was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished spending time with her family and friends.