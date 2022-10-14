Rickey R. Turner, 67, Princeton

June 3, 1955 - October 12, 2022

Rickey R. Turner, age 67 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Services will be scheduled for a later date at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Princeton. Please refer back to williamsdingmann.com for updated information.

Rickey Reynold Turner was born to Robert and Margaret (Kraushar) Turner on June 3, 1955, in Minneapolis. He graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1973 and went on to study at Bethel University from 1974-1979. Rickey owned and operated his own carpet cleaning business, Rick Turner’s Carpet Cleaning, in Elk River for many years and served the greater metro area. He was married to Alma Sabay Dalogdog on August 31, 2011, at the Seattle Washington Temple in Bellevue, WA.

Rickey was known for being very kind and generous. When he had time off work, he enjoyed traveling with his family or watching a good football game. Rickey was a talker and could spend hours on the phone with his family or friends. He walked strongly in his faith and was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he and Alma spent every Sunday helping in the nursery. Rickey was very caring and was always sure to tell others he loved them when saying goodbye. He will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Rickey is survived by his wife of 11 years, Alma Turner; children, Caleb (Rachel) Turner of Andover and Sarah Turner of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Matthew Doerfler and Payton Turner; sisters, Gail Turner, Pamala Turner, and Janell Pepper; nephews, Gabriel and Tony; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Evangeline, Hayde, Nora, Santiago Jr., and Dante; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.