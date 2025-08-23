RICHMOND (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Richmond on Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Highway 23. A Subaru was westbound on Highway 23, a Chrysler Van was northbound on Highway 22, and a Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on SW Grand Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Sixty-eight-year-old Bridget Powers of Richmond was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Cold Spring Police and Fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.