Three-car Crash In Richmond Leaves One Person Injured
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Richmond on Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 p.m. on Highway 23. A Subaru was westbound on Highway 23, a Chrysler Van was northbound on Highway 22, and a Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on SW Grand Avenue when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Sixty-eight-year-old Bridget Powers of Richmond was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt in the crash.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Cold Spring Police and Fire, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.
