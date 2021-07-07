Richmond Teen Killed in Crash Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Authorities says a Richmond teenager is dead after crashing her car last week.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a crash on County Road 9 and 260th Street in Munson Township at around 1:00 p.m. last Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies say the driver, 16-year-old Kailey James, was heading north on County Road 9 when she left the roadway on the curve and struck a utility pole.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.