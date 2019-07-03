Richmond Man Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

RICHMOND -- A Richmond motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Marvin Buettner was westbound on Highway 23 around 6:50 a.m. when his bike was rear-ended. The patrol says Buettner was slowing to make a left turn when he was struck by another vehicle at Big Lake Road just west of Richmond.

Buettner suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Madison Thompson of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt.