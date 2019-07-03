Richmond Man Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

Sarah Mueller, WJON

RICHMOND -- A Richmond motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Marvin Buettner was westbound on Highway 23 around 6:50 a.m. when his bike was rear-ended. The patrol says Buettner was slowing to make a left turn when he was struck by another vehicle at Big Lake Road just west of Richmond.

Buettner suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Madison Thompson of Sauk Rapids, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: minnesota state patrol, motorcycle crash
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top