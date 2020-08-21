Richmond Man Dead After Crashing His Pickup Thursday

RICHMOND -- A Richmond man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Michael Spleiss was driving south on County Road 9 north of Richmond when his pickup left the road, hit multiple driveway approaches and came to rest on a fence line.

The sheriff's office says Speiss was wearing his seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened in the 23000 block of County Road 9 in Munson Township about 11:40 p.m.

An autopsy is planned and the crash remains under investigation.