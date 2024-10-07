Richmond Fire Department Receives Grant To Purchase New Equipment
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A local volunteer fire department has received a grant to help purchase new equipment. The Richmond Fire Department has received a $10,000 grant through the State Farm Good Neighbor Firefighter Safety Program.
The department plans to purchase a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) bottle fill station and a battery-powered positive pressure fan with the grant funds. Chief Derek Mueller says their firefighters and first responders work hard to protect the community and thanks to the donation they will be better equipped and prepared so they can respond at their best.
State Farm partnered with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) to award 100 grants totaling $1 million and it is the first year of the Good Neighbor Firefighting Safety Program.
