Richard Steven Seppelt, 89, Lastrup

July 7, 1933 - March 15, 2023

attachment-Richard Seppelt loading...

Richard Steven Seppelt, 89-year-old resident of Lastrup, MN, died Wednesday, March 15 at his home. A private graveside service will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. The military honors will be conducted by the Hillman American Legion.

Richard Steven Seppelt was born on July 7, 1933 in Graham Township, Benton County, Minnesota to the late Thomas and Katherine (Suchy) Seppelt. After completing his schooling, Richard served his Country in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged and returned to Minnesota. Richard was united in marriage to Rose Marie Schallock on August 23, 1974 in Sisseton, South Dakota. The couple made their home East of Latrup where they farmed for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose Seppelt of Lastrup; sons from a previous marriage, Miles Richard (Ann) Seppelt of Sauk Rapids, MN, Troy Lee (Heidi) Seppelt of Stevens Point, WI; daughters, Sarah Colleen (Jon) Horn of Little Falls, MN, Jayda Rose Gottwalt of Pierz, MN, honorary daughter, Dimanche Joy (Josh) Kloss of Cold Spring, MN; brothers, Eugene Seppelt of Harding, MN, Fred (Debbie) Seppelt of Hillman, MN; sisters, Del (Lee) Kapsner of Hillman, MN, Marce Koering of Wittman, AZ; grandchildren, Emily Seppelt, Maxwell Seppelt, Sophie Seppelt, Zachary Otremba, Taylor Adams and a great-grandson, Douglas Adams.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Katherine Seppelt; son, Douglas Campion; sisters, Joan Gross and Veronica Otremba and a sister-in-law, Margaret Seppelt.