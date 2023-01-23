Richard “Rick” Zajac, 67, Hillman

September 30, 1955 - January 20, 2023

Richard G. Zajac, 67 - year old resident of Hillman died Friday, January 20 as the result of a logging accident. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28 at 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A time of gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Richard George Zajac was born on September 30, 1955 to the late Sam and Bridget (Okonek) Zajac. He graduated from Milaca High School with the class of 1973. He was united in marriage to Debra Tretter on August 19, 1978 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. The couple made their home in Hillman and were blessed two sons, Adam and Aaron. Rick worked for the Forty Niners Union in the Twin Cities area in the sewer and water field. Rick and his family owned and operated Double A Elk Farm for 19 years, also Zajac Enterprise, LLC and Zajac Logging, LLC in the Hillman area. He left his family doing what he loved to do. Rick was always busy from logging to calving to planting and harvesting and back to logging and everything in between. He always made time for date night with Deb. Rick enjoyed hunting everything from turkey, bear and deer as long as it was with his sons and grandchildren. He treasured his time spent with his family especially his sons and grandchildren. Rick loved hiding the Easter Egg baskets, maintaining the grandchildren’s swimming pool. and playing the saran wrap Christmas gift game with his family. He loved sharing a meal at home or the restaurant with his family. Rick was always behind his family with moral support and guidance, his family could count on him to be in their corner. He always enjoyed a talk with family and friends on the deck or anywhere it would happen. Rick loved his four grandchildren immensely and even had special names for them, Alyssa “Pippie”, Blake “Bud”, Ethan “Dude” and Grace “Bugger”.

Survived by wife, Deb Zajac of Hillman; sons, Adam Zajac, Aaron (Ashley Peterson) Zajac; grandchildren, Alyssa “Pippie” Zajac, Blake “Bud” Zajac, Ethan “Dude” Zajac and Grace “Bugger” Zajac.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Bridget (Okonek) Zajac