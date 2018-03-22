Richard ‘Rick’ Larson, 63, Oak Park

September 19, 1954 - March 20, 2018

Richard ‘Rick’ Larson, age 63, of Oak Park passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Gathering celebrating Rick’s life will be held at Foley Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 4:30-7:30 PM with a Prayer Service by Fr. Michael Wolfbauer at 7:00 PM. Burial will be at a later date.

Richard ‘Rick’ James Larson was born September 19, 1954 in St. Paul, Minnesota the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Larson. On November 13, 1976, Rick was united in marriage with Sharon Wenzel at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. He worked most of his life as a machinist. In his younger years, Rick enjoyed playing the drums and canoeing. He was an outdoor enthusiast – working on his John Deere lawnmower and making memories with his family around the BBQ.

Rick is survived by his wife, Sharon of Oak Park; children: Bryan (Angela) of Oak Park, Andrew (Ingry) of Alexandria, Stephanie of Becker, and Rochelle (Jamey) of Oak Park; grandchildren: Tylor, Kaylee, Hailey, Elizabeth, Peyton, Brooklyn, and Henry; nephew Pete (Lisa) Larson of Hudson, WI; niece Sheila (Chris) Wulfing of Somerset, WI; and his beloved dog, Freckles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Galen ‘Bud’.