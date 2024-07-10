Richard “Rich” J. Mayavski, 90, Rice

February 18, 1934 - July 8, 2024

Memorial Services will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard “Rich” J. Mayavski, 90 who passed away Monday, July 8, 2024 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Popple Creek. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Rich was born February 18, 1934 in Sauk Rapids to Louis and Bertha (Blaske) Mayavski. He married Eleanor Alexander on May 29, 1970 at First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud and was proud to gain step son Dennis. Rich joined the Army and proudly served his country. He worked for DCI as a Lead Man for 34 years before retiring in 1997. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Rich enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

Rich is survived by his wife, Eleanor of Rice; son, Dennis Alexander of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Travis and Sarah.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Milo and Don; sisters, Violet and Mildred.