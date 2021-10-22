Richard “Rich” Froehle, 78, Cold Spring

September 19, 1943 - October 17, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. October 22, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Richard “Rich” Froehle age 78, who died peacefully in the early morning hours of October 17 at Assumption Nursing Home. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:15 at the funeral home.

Rich had been battling PSP-Parkinsonism for 5-7 years, for most of that time undiagnosed. It was debilitating to a man so active, but he never stopped fighting and always kept his sense of humor and kind demeanor to the very end.

Rich was born on January 19, 1943, in Aitkin MN. He attended both St. John’s Prep and University where he met the love of his life, Eileen. They were married in Manannah, MN on June 29, 1968. They had two boys, Luke and Jacob. In 1974 they purchased 10 acres of land outside of Cold Spring and Rich began his opus, building their home from scratch which became a labor of love and a lasting tribute. Rich worked 12 years as a social worker at the St. Cloud Children’s Home and eventually moved on to work at his alma matter, SJU where he worked in the carpentry shop and then on grounds maintenance until his retirement at the age of 68. He loved working with the students at SJU and was always around wood in one way or another.

Rich will always be remembered as a gentle giant, a lumberjack, an adventurer, but mostly to both that knew him briefly and those that knew him best as one of the most kind, loving, humble and selfless people they would come across.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob, his brother, Chuck and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen; son, Luke (Carla); grandchildren; Bishop and Nora; siblings, Pat, Kathleen, Art, Bob, Muggs, and Joe; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers.