Richard “Rich” Fink, 93, Richmond

February 4, 1928 - May 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Richard “Rich” Fink, age 93, who passed away quickly and peacefully on Wednesday with his wife by his side, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. the morning of at Sts. Peter & Paul gathering space.

Richard was born February 4, 1928 in Cold Spring, MN to Michael and Albina (Muggli) Fink. He married Viola (Feldhege) on June 26, 1954 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN, where they lived for over 64 years.

Richard worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company for 30 years as an accountant. He also helped small businesses and parishes implement computer technology to automate their business processes. He was an early “personal computer” expert and enjoyed learning and teaching about all of the things that could be done with them.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a good cook and a master at grilling chicken. He was very handy and helped with many home renovations and projects. He also loved gadgets and enjoyed demonstrating their many purposes. In his later years he became a puzzle enthusiast and was certain to have at least one going at all times. Most of all, Rich was a man of strong faith and had an unending love for his family. His quiet presence always treasured along with his kind smile.

Over the years he served in many volunteer activities and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Cold Spring American Legion, Catholic Aid and the Crosier Apostolate. He served our great country in the United States Army at the end of World War II.

Richard is survived by his wife, Viola; his children, John (Sandy), Joan (Mike) Benda, Carol (Robert) Wenner, Barb (Richard) Wenner; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Celina Fink.

He was preceded in death by his parent; siblings, Marie Spoden, Margaret Cooper, Isabelle Kelly, Delrose Ewan, Edward Fink; sister-in-law, Lorraine Arnold.

A special thank you to the staff at Assumption Court and Assumption Nursing Home for their compassion and care.

Memorials are preferred to Sts. Peter and Paul School, Richmond, MN.