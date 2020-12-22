Richard “Rich” A. Spiczka, 71, Sauk Rapids

May 4, 1949 - December 19, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Richard “Rich” A. Spiczka who passed away on Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and private family burial will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 22 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.

Rich was born on May 4, 1949 in St. Cloud to Valerian and Helen Spiczka. He grew up on the family farm in Gilman. After high school, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Rich was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Kucala on May 1, 1971 at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Gilman. He was employed by Electric Motor Services for 48 years and later became President. Rich was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He enjoyed taking road trips with his wife, going to Duluth with his family, giving to charities, watching airplanes, the stock market, and MN sports. Rich was hard working, caring, loving, and supportive. Most importantly, he was very proud of his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Rich is survived by his wife, Pat of Sauk Rapids; children, Sarah (Troy) Taffe of Lakeville, and Adam (Amanda) of Woodbury; sister, Connie (Dale) DeZeller of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Sam, Jake, Soren, and one baby grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert, Val, and Judy; father-in-law, Alphonse Kucala; and mother-in-law, Wanda Kucala.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.