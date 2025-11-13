March 31, 1936 - November 12, 2025

Richard John O'Hotto, 89 year old resident of Elmdale, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 12. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 15 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Cemetery in Elmdale. The military rites will be conducted by the Bowlus American Legion Post # 642.

Richard John O'Hotto was born on March 31, 1936 in Bowlus, MN to the late Julius and Florence (Jarnot) O'Hotto. Richard grew up on the 4th Generation Century Farm with his three siblings, Lawrence, Audrey and Arliss. He attended and graduated from Upsala High School with the class of 1955. After high school, Richard worked at the Cream of Wheat company in Minneapolis. He served his Country in the United States Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Richard was united in marriage to Delores Czech on July 3, 1962 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home for few years on Central Avenue in Minneapolis. They returned to the O'Hotto family farm, where the couple raised their three children, Sharon, Tim and Mike. The couple farmed for several years on the 4th Generation Farm until the couple's sons took over the farm. Richard owned and operated 2 milk trucks, hauling milk for the Elmdale Creamery for many years. He enjoyed putting plastic toy models together. He also owned several antique trucks and fire engines. Richard enjoyed gardening, sitting outside in the sun with all of his cats and loving the farm life! Richard and Delores enjoyed listening to and dancing to polka music. Richard will be remembered as a hard worker and loving his family and farm.

He was very active with the Elmdale Creamery, serving on the board for several years. Richard and Delores were active members of St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale, where, he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Bowlus American Legion.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Delores of Elmdale; children, Tim O'Hotto of Elmdale, Mike O'Hotto of Elmdale and Sharon (Lee Morrow) Wolbeck of Freeport; sisters, Audrey (Ervin) Broda of Cushing and Arliss (Gene) Sobiech of Sobieski; grandson, Jason (April) Wolbeck and 1 great grandson, Luca.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lawrence O'Hotto.