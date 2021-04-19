Richard L. DeGree, 80, St. Cloud

April 4, 1941 - April 16, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard L. DeGree, age 80, who passed away Friday at his home. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be at Langola Cemetery in Rice followed by a luncheon at the Rice Lion’s Club. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Richard was born April 4, 1941 in St. Cloud to Merel DesMarais. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Richard lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and was a truck driver for Jim Schendzielos for many years. Richard enjoyed trips to the casino, coffee at Copper Lantern, Bingo, watching birds and squirrels, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was fun-loving and always enjoyed a good joke.

Survivors include his wife, Millie of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, James of Fargo, ND, Jackie (Richard) Mishow of St. Cloud and Jason (Chris) of Watkins; daughter-in-law, Rose DeGree of Minneapolis; sisters, Donna, Rosie, Joanie and Phyllis; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Howard on June 30, 2002; great grandson, Dakota Lardy; and brother, Howard.