Richard Kershaw, 74, Foley

May 9, 1950 - July 29, 2024

Richard Kershaw, age 74 of Foley, passed away July 29, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2024 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Richard Wayne Kershaw was born May 9, 1950 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Dalbert and Aune (Ojanen) Kershaw. He graduated high school in Bismarck and married Mary Jane Dominguez and the couple had two sons together and later divorced. Richard moved to Foley in 1994 and married Louise Worm on September 23, 1995 in Ronneby. He worked as an electrician and was a member of the Electrical Workers Union for over 40 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, hunting and fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. He was always willing to help others in need.

He is survived by his wife, Louise, Foley and children: Paul Kershaw, Bismarck, ND., Christopher Kershaw, Bismarck, ND., Adam (Cheryl) Kershaw, Foley and Ashley (Tyler) Lewandowski, Foley, sister, Judy (Dennis) Fried, Bismarck, brother, David (Lana) Kershaw, Gillette, WY., and 6 grandchildren: Reagan, Theodore, Trey, Raunie, Olivia and Mila. He was preceded in death by his parents.