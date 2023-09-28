Richard J. Adams, 75, Big Lake

November 26, 1947 - September 27, 2023

Memorial services will be on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Richard J. Adams, who passed away peacefully on September 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Reverend Michael Kellogg and Deacon Steve Dupay will officiate. Lunch to follow service. Visitation will take place two hours prior at the church. Services have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake.

Richard John Adams was born on November 26, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School, where he played football and ran track. After graduating from Pittsburg State, he returned as a teacher and coach to Bishop Ward. He married Lynn Andersohn Adams on June 27, 1992 in Kansas City, Kansas. They went on to have a beautiful family of two sons and two daughters. Richard spent many years as a science teacher and coach, finishing his career at St. Cloud Public Schools. Richard was dedicated to his faith and spent time in youth ministry. Richard enjoyed coaching his children, working out at the community center, riding his bike with his dog Cyclone, and spending time up north. Above all he cherished the time he spent with his children and family. He will be remembered for his warm and welcoming spirit. He was funny, comforting, a true joy to be around, and the best dad to his four children. He was a bright light in so many lives and will be dearly missed.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lynn; children, John Michael Adams of Delano, Samuel (Samantha) Adams of Big Lake, Clare Adams of Saint Paul, and Rachel Adams of Denver, CO; siblings, Majorie Rusbarsky, Debbie Owens, Tammy Schmidt, and William Neath. He is preceded in death by his parents.