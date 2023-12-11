Richard H. Ludwig, 86, Richmond

June 19, 1937 - December 7, 2023

attachment-Richard Ludwig loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Richard H. Ludwig age 86, who died Thursday, December 7 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. It will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Richard was born on June 19, 1937, in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Mary (Gertken) Ludwig. He married Sheila Braun on November 25, 1961 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Breckenridge, MN. Richard farmed and worked for Franklin Manufacturing. He enjoyed ice fishing, going to auctions, sales barns and visiting with everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Ruth (Wayne) Dougherty, Sara (Neal) Christensen, Carol Clawson, Gary (Karen), Helen (Mark) Hawkinson, Sally (Robert) Clawson; siblings, Mildred Schreifels, Sylvester (Joanne), Lavern (Darlene), Agnes Lutgen, Marilyn Henry, Ralph (Anita); in-laws, Joyce (Lawrence) Miller, JoAnn Braun, John (Kathlene) Braun, Frances Horak and Sharon Brinkman; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bernard (Geraldine), Lorraine (Mike) Wenner, Hildegard, Julitta (Roger) Schackman, Joseph; in-laws, Eugene Schreifels, Donald Lutgen, Leo (Leona) Braun, Bernard (Rita) (Theresa) Braun, Renee (Kenneth) Burhans, Lawrence Horak and Ralph Brinkman.