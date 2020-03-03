Richard H. Koenig, 61, Albany

February 27, 1959 - February 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Richard H. Koenig, 61 of Albany, who entered into eternal life on his 61st birthday, February 27, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday morning. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday evening.

Richard Henry Koenig was born on February 27, 1959 in Minneapolis to Robert and Patricia (Peyton) Koenig. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Richard held many crew jobs throughout his lifetime and most recently he worked at the Kelly Inn in St. Cloud in housekeeping. He loved fishing, mowing lawn, dancing, birthday parties, eating at restaurants, and traveling especially to his sister’s home in Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed spending time on the family farm, working in the barn and driving the farm truck. Richard was hardworking, had a great sense of humor, was sociable and always nurturing of his personal relationships with people. He was family oriented, had a strong faith and made sure everyone around him knew they were loved. Richard’s kind spirit will be cherished and remembered by so many.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia of Sartell; brothers and sisters, John (Karla) of St. Cloud, Martha of St. Cloud, Peter (Nancy) of Minneapolis, Bill (Cheri) of Albany, Mary Pat (Roger) Saul of Oxford, PA, Theresa (Al) Koenig-Hagen of Duluth, Michael (Susie) of Sauk Rapids and Paul of Litchfield; and many many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father; and great nephews, Nicholas Koenig and Simon Goff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Elevate Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, 376 3rd St. NE, Waite Park, MN 56387, elevatestcloud.org.