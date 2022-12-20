Richard Giles Arbogast, 83, Long Prairie

November 15, 1939 - December 18, 2022

attachment-Richard Arbogast loading...

Richard Arbogast, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Long Prairie surrounded by his family. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.

Richard Giles Arbogast was born on November 15, 1939 to Elmer and Elsie (Rosvold) Arbogast. He spent his formative years living in and around Lake Minnetonka. He graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1958 and worked as a pipe fitter before joining the US Navy. A highlight of his life was serving as a ship’s photographer on the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier during an “around the world cruise”. After that, he said he had been “everywhere” so he never again travelled abroad.

On May 27, 1967 Richard married Karen Olson, whom he had met on a blind date. The couple lived in Spring Lake Park, MN for 42 years. He worked as a tool and die maker for several different companies in the Twin City area, the last of which was Thermo King. His retirement in 2000 allowed them to move Long Prairie, Karen’s birthplace, where they had purchased what he considered a playground in the country.

Living in the country was a great joy for Richard. He could fix anything, but especially enjoyed working on his cars. He liked to go to car shows and races. Radio controlled boats and airplanes were also hobbies of his. Photography, since his Navy years, continued to be a lifelong passion that has left his family with thousands of memories.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen, sons Scott (Melissa) and Jon (Cristal) and his “one and only” granddaughter, Allyn Marie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and James Arbogast.