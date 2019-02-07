Richard G. Schmainda, 83, St. Cloud and formerly of St. Anna

October 29, 1935 - February 7, 2019

Services are pending for Richard George Schmainda of St. Cloud and formerly of St. Anna who passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was 83. In his final days he was surrounded by his wife Rosie, children and grandchildren, and the caring staff at the St. Cloud Hospital.

The oldest child of Frank and Angeline (Studniski) Schmainda, Richard was born October 29, 1935 on the family farm in St. Anna. After graduating from Holdingford High School in 1953, Richard worked on the ore boats out of Duluth and the Great Northern Railroad. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army alongside his brother, Elmer, in Stuttgart Germany. Upon returning home, he married Rosie (Scepaniak) on April 15, 1961 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Richard took over the family dairy farm in St. Anna where he and Rosie lived and raised three children. In 2000, they moved to St. Cloud which enabled them to travel and spend more time with family.

A humble and quiet man, Richard loved fishing and hunting, playing cards, attending sporting events, his grandchildren, and the love-of-his-life, Rosie.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosie (St. Cloud), children Peggy (Steve) Eigen (St. Cloud), Michael (Kathleen) Schmainda (Elm Grove, WI), grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Blommel, Anna Eigen, Bridget Schmainda, Matthew Schmainda, brothers Frank (Linda) Schmainda (Glenwood) and James “Jim” Schmainda (Isanti).

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Elmer, and his daughter Pam (Michael) Hollsten.