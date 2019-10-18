Richard G. Chmielewski, 89, St. Cloud

March 3, 1930 - October 17, 2019

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Richard G. Chmielewski, age 89 of St. Cloud who entered eternal life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Olson will officiate. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Dick was born on March 3, 1930 in Duelm, Minnesota the son of Edward and Lucille (Jahn) Chmielewski. He married Kay Schulze on October 1, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri. Dick graduated from Foley High School and later was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended St. John’s University before serving in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a route salesman for American Linen, retiring in 1990. Dick was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #5548, Eagles Aerie #622 and St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428.

He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay; children, Bob (Jean) of Colorado Springs, CO, Gail (Bruce) Reignier of Pendleton, SC, Lynn (Mike) Pollock of Leawood, KS, Paul (Annette) of Rochester, Dean (Elizabeth) of Shakopee, Chuck (Denise) of Woodbury; 18 grandchildren, Katie (Phillip) Tiedeman, Tom (Brooke), Aaron (Paula) Reignier, Christa (Bryan) Sellers, Dani (Mario) de Leon, Ali (James) Thabuteau, Kayla Pollock, Cassandra (Gene) Deering, John, Kara, Michael, Megan, Sara, Conor Maas, Cooper Maas, William, Rachel, Isabel; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeanne Anderson of Waconia, Donna (Lee) Kampa of Sauk Rapids, Don (Donna) of Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lucille; and niece, Mary Lu Kampa.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of both the St. Cloud V.A. Adult Care Service and the St. Cloud Hospital for all the kindness and care given to Dick and his family.